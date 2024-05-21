Engine failure on AIX Connect flight forces Airbus A320 crew to return to Bengaluru, India

On 18 May, an AIX Connect Airbus A320 (registered VT-ATF) operated domestic flight IX1132 between Bengaluru and Cochin, India. Shortly after take-off, the aircraft experienced a right-hand engine fire resulting in an immediate return to Bengaluru. AIX Connect is a fully-owned subsidiary of Air India.

The Airbus A320 with 179 passengers on board landed safely about 10 minutes after initial take-off and stopped on a taxiway before an emergency evacuation was initiated. Some minor injuries occurred during the evacuation.

Bengaluru to kochi – Air India Express flight catches fire! Air India Express Bengaluru to Kochi flight IX 1132 had to make an emergency landing at 11.12pm at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru minutes after take off. Crew noticed Fire from one of the engines & decided… pic.twitter.com/zlbOc2Gkni — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) May 19, 2024

Air India Express Airbus A320 (VT-ATF, built 2014) experienced a right-hand engine fire soon after take-off runway 27R at Bengaluru-Intl Airport(VOBL), India. The fire continued to burn resulting in an immediate return of flight #IX1132 to Cochin. The A320 with 179 passengers on… pic.twitter.com/spmD0oYoz1 — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) May 19, 2024