Engine failure on AIX Connect flight forces Airbus A320 crew to return to Bengaluru, India

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
0

On 18 May, an AIX Connect Airbus A320 (registered VT-ATF) operated domestic flight IX1132 between Bengaluru and Cochin, India. Shortly after take-off, the aircraft experienced a right-hand engine fire resulting in an immediate return to Bengaluru. AIX Connect is a fully-owned subsidiary of Air India. 

The Airbus A320 with 179 passengers on board landed safely about 10 minutes after initial take-off and stopped on a taxiway before an emergency evacuation was initiated. Some minor injuries occurred during the evacuation.

