[Video] Boeing celebrates 1,500th 737 MAX delivery with Ryanair

Boeing marked a significant milestone by delivering its 1,500th 737 MAX aircraft to Ryanair, a budget carrier. The aircraft, a 737 MAX 8-200, was part of an order for one hundred units placed in 2014, with options for another hundred.

This delivery comes seven years after the world’s first 737 MAX flight for Lion Air. Despite production challenges stemming from past accidents, Boeing has steadily increased deliveries, albeit with inconsistencies.

Ryanair, now operating 94 MAX 8-200s out of a fleet of 590 aircraft, has also ordered 150 MAX 10s.

We had the honor of delivering our 1,500th 737 MAX, which went to @Ryanair. We're grateful to Ryanair for their partnership, and appreciate all of our global customers who choose the 737 MAX. pic.twitter.com/621kfZPl7a — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) May 14, 2024