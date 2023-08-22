Air Koryo flies back to Beijing for the first time in 3 years

Flight JS151, operated by North Korean state carrier Air Koryo, arrived in the Chinese capital at 9.17am, according to flight data on the Beijing Capital International Airport website.

It is not known who was aboard the North Korean flight. Flightradar24 data showed that it was a Tu-204 – a Russian-designed passenger aircraft with capacity for 210 passengers.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that the plane was scheduled to leave Beijing again at 1.05pm on Tuesday, prompting speculation that it could be collecting North Korean citizens who were unable to return to the country during the pandemic.

Yonhap said it was possible the morning flight was transporting North Korean officials to Beijing, or that the return flight could take embassy officials in China back to Pyongyang.

Flightradar24 JS151: https://www.flightradar24.com/data/flights/js151#31b1be60