Emirates Airline and Avianca forge codeshare partnership

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, and Avianca, a major Latin American carrier, have joined forces in a new codeshare agreement. This collaboration promises enhanced connectivity for travelers on select routes.

Emirates passengers can now seamlessly connect through Madrid, Barcelona, or London Heathrow to three Colombian destinations: Bogotá, Medellin, and Cali. Conversely, Avianca’s customers gain access to Emirates-operated flights between Barcelona, Madrid, or London Heathrow and Dubai.

Booking for these codeshare flights is already open, with travel set to commence from June 4th. Travelers will benefit from a hassle-free experience, competitive fares, and a single baggage policy that simplifies their journey.

Executive statements from both airlines underline the significance of this partnership. Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, expressed excitement over the expanded network and promised further benefits for customers in the future. Claudio Vélez, Avianca’s Chief Revenue Officer, hailed the collaboration as a testament to Avianca’s operational excellence and commitment to connectivity.

This alliance represents another step in Emirates’ strategy to broaden its global reach and enhance customer convenience. With 161 commercial cooperation agreements already in place, Emirates continues to solidify its position as a leader in the aviation industry.