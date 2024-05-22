BRA continues fleet expansion with new Airbus A320

BRA (Braathens Regional Airlines) is progressing with its planned fleet expansion, welcoming its newest aircraft on Tuesday in Malmö. The Airbus A320, powered by CFM engines, marks the airline’s 21st aircraft and will primarily serve Apollo’s customers traveling between Scandinavia and Southern Europe.

In spring 2023, BRA launched a new business segment dedicated to charter flights. The inaugural flight for Ving took off in April 2023, transporting passengers from regional airports across Scandinavia to the Mediterranean. By October 2023, BRA had commenced flights for Apollo. Besides domestic and charter flights, BRA also offers ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) services, operating flights on behalf of other airlines. Since early April, two of BRA’s ATR 72-600 aircraft have been based in Vienna, flying in Austria and neighboring regions for Austrian Airlines.

This strategic aircraft delivery represents a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing growth plans as a charter service provider, maintaining the same focus on customer satisfaction as their domestic operations. Passengers can look forward to comfortable seats and a modern cabin design that enhances onboard comfort.

The aircraft, registered as SE-RGF, is leased from DAE Capital and underwent thorough updates both internally and externally before delivery.

“We are very pleased to welcome our seventh Airbus aircraft. With this addition to our fleet, we can continue to develop and expand our charter flight offerings as well as our ACMI services, where we see a clear growing demand,” said Fredrik Matseng, Chief Operating Officer and Accountable Manager at BRA.

With this delivery, BRA’s fleet now consists of three Airbus A320s, four Airbus A319s, and 14 ATR 72-600s.