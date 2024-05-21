Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 encounters severe turbulence: one fatality and dozens injured

On 20 May, a Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 (registered 9V-SWM) operated flight SQ321 between London Heathrow, United Kingdom and Singapore. During the flight, the aircraft encountered severe turbulence resulting in one death and 20 to 30 injuries. The aircraft had to make an emergency landing in Bangkok, Thailand just before 4 PM (local time).

More than ten ambulances awaited the aircraft. The region is currently experiencing tropical thunderstorms. On social media, Singapore Airlines communicated:

“Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed.”

Wearing a seat belt at all times while seated is crucial for passenger safety, especially during unexpected events such as turbulence.