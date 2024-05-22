Raphaël Liégeois: Belgium’s next astronaut set for ISS Mission in 2026

Belgium is set to send its third astronaut to space in 2026. Raphaël Liégeois, a 36-year-old neuroscientist, will embark on a six-month mission to the International Space Station (ISS) under the European Space Agency (ESA). This announcement was made by ESA chief Josef Aschbacher during a special event in Brussels on Wednesday evening.

A New Milestone for Belgium

Belgium has a proud history of space exploration, with Dirk Frimout and Frank De Winne paving the way. Frimout became the first Belgian in space in 1992, followed by De Winne, who flew in 2002 and commanded the ISS in 2009. Liégeois will now join this elite group, marking a new chapter in the nation’s space endeavors.

Liégeois, who recently completed his basic training in Cologne in Germany, is eager for his mission. “Just a month ago, we celebrated the end of our training. I can’t wait to represent Belgium and ESA in space,” he said to Belgian newspaper Gazet van Antwerpen.

From Neuroscientist to Astronaut

Before his astronaut training, Liégeois worked as a neuroscientist, making him well-suited for the research-intensive environment of the ISS. His diverse skill set – ranging from diving and sailing to piloting gliders and balloons – reflects his adventurous spirit. In 2017, he and his wife cycled from Singapore to Belgium, interviewing poets along the way. While he doesn’t write poetry himself, Liégeois enjoys reading it, along with biographies.

According to Liégeois, ESA sought candidates with curiosity, technical skills, teamwork abilities, and strong communication. “You have to live together in a small space for six months without conflicts,” he explained. Homesickness may be a challenge, especially as he has two young children. “A video connection isn’t the same as being able to hold your children,” he noted to newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

Preparing for the Mission

Currently residing in Houston, Liégeois will undergo mission-specific training at NASA’s training center over the next two years. Frank De Winne, head of astronaut training in Cologne and ISS program manager, highlighted the rigorous preparation ahead. “Raphaël will learn all the details of the space station, gain additional skills like spacewalking and using the robotic arm, and prepare for the scientific experiments he’ll conduct on the ISS,” said De Winne.

The primary difference from De Winne’s time as ISS commander will be the focus on research. “In 2009, much time was spent expanding the station. Now, all labs are ready, allowing Raphaël to dedicate more time to research. We are in the golden age of science,” De Winne emphasized.

Looking Beyond the ISS

NASA and ESA are setting their sights increasingly on the moon. The next American moon landing is planned for September 2026, with European astronauts expected to follow by the end of the decade. “That will be for the 2009 class,” De Winne explained. “Liégeois’s class will be eligible for moon missions starting in 2030.”

As De Winne prepares for future missions, he underscores the importance of funding for European participation in the Artemis program, the American-led lunar exploration initiative. “I want to offer our young astronauts a future where they can travel to the moon,” he said.

Raphaël Liégeois’s upcoming mission not only signifies Belgium’s ongoing contributions to space exploration but also highlights the collaborative efforts of international space agencies working towards ambitious goals beyond Earth’s orbit.