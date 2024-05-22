Twenty passengers still in intensive care after fatal Singapore Airlines in-flight turbulence

The recent Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 from London Heathrow to Singapore encountered severe turbulence, resulting in a sharp descent of about 6,000 feet in three minutes and causing significant injuries to passengers and crew. This turbulence led to 20 people being placed in intensive care and the death of a British man, possibly from a heart attack.

Passengers described the experience as terrifying, with the Boeing 777 shuddering violently, loose items flying around, and people being thrown from their seats. Josh Silverstone, one of the injured passengers, recounted his fear and physical injuries, noting that he messaged his mother during the ordeal to tell her he loved her.

Aviation investigators from various countries, including technical advisors from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, are examining the incident. Singapore Airlines provided a special flight to transport 131 passengers and 12 crew members who were well enough to continue their journey to Singapore, while the remaining passengers and crew stayed in Bangkok for medical treatment.

The incident highlights the dangers of clear air turbulence, which can occur without warning and is difficult to detect with current technology. The Association of Flight Attendants emphasized the importance of following crew instructions and wearing seatbelts at all times to prevent injuries during unexpected turbulence.