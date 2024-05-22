Qatar Executive unveils Gulfstream G700 at EBACE2024 in Geneva

Qatar Executive, a subsidiary of the Qatar Airways Group, announces the arrival of two Gulfstream G700 aircraft to its fleet, marking a significant milestone as the worldwide exclusive commercial operator of this ultra-modern jet.

As the first carrier to offer the Gulfstream G700 to charter customers, Qatar Executive continues its tradition of providing top-tier luxury and performance in private air travel. Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, CEO of Qatar Airways Group, expressed pride in welcoming the industry’s highest performance ultra-long-range business jet to their fleet, enhancing their existing lineup of 15 Gulfstream G650ER aircraft.

Mark Burns, President of Gulfstream, commended Qatar Executive’s longstanding partnership and expressed excitement about the future growth of their fleet with the G700.

The Gulfstream G700 sets new standards in private air travel with its superior design, technology, comfort, and style. Featuring an exceptionally spacious cabin with four individual living areas, including a dedicated private rear stateroom, the G700 offers an unmatched passenger experience. Innovative features such as a revolutionary lighting system, low cabin pressure altitude, and advanced air quality systems ensure maximum comfort and well-being during flights.

With an additional eight G700 aircraft expected to be delivered soon, Qatar Executive is poised to elevate the private charter experience further. The new fleet will enter full commercial service in June, with Qatar Executive already accepting advance expressions of interest from clients to charter these cutting-edge aircraft.

Clients and aviation enthusiasts will have the opportunity to experience the Qatar Executive G700 firsthand at the 2024 European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE2024) in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 28-30, 2024. This showcase underscores Qatar Executive’s commitment to excellence and innovation in private aviation.