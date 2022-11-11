Ryanair and Amadeus partner again to enhance travel offering

Ryanair and travel technology company Amadeus today (11 Nov) announces their new distribution partnership, which will further expand access to Ryanair’s offering to Amadeus’ industry-leading customer base (GDS). Operating 3,000 daily flights to 225 destinations across 36 countries, Ryanair is leading aviation’s post-COVID-19 traffic recovery carrying 115% of its pre-pandemic traffic – making it one of the most reliable choices for travel.

With businesses throughout Europe facing growing economic and inflationary pressures, Ryanair is delivering market-leading connections, frequencies, punctuality and fares in Europe, which can now be booked through the Amadeus Travel Platform from the end of 2022. The partnership supports Ryanair’s vision to grow its visibility and reach to Amadeus customers, particularly for business travel. The seamless integration with Amadeus’ booking flows and processes will grant customers high operational efficiency in searching, booking and servicing content from Ryanair, as well as being able to offer a broader choice of travel options to cost-conscious travellers.

Not only can Ryanair’s expanded travel offering generate substantial savings for customers, it will also help them manage their carbon footprint and enhance their ESG credentials, with the lowest CO 2 emissions per passenger/km of any major European airline, an achievement underpinned by its Pathway to Net Zero by 2050 decarbonisation strategy. This is a mission clearly shared by Amadeus, and the new partnership will contribute to exposing these environmentally efficient offerings to an even wider audience.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady said:

“We are pleased to announce this partnership with Amadeus, the world’s leading travel technology company, further expanding Ryanair’s offering and enabling corporate customers in particular greater access to our unrivalled network of connections, high frequencies, on-time performance, and unbeatable low fares as they return to collaborating with colleagues face-to-face.

We look forward to working with Amadeus and its efficient distribution solution and industry-leading network over the coming years.”

Jose-Luis Aragon, Regional VP Air Distribution Europe, Amadeus said:

“We are very happy that Ryanair has chosen to capitalise on Amadeus’ technology to support its distribution strategy. This partnership illustrates the value of our platform for low-cost carriers, offering the airline access to the widest network of travel sellers worldwide and the technology to help them get the most out of the indirect channel. This partnership is another example of our commitment to delivering the broadest and most relevant travel content from any technology source to our travel sellers, with smooth and seamless integration into their everyday tools and processes.”

Note: Ryanair abandoned a partnership with Amadeus GDS on 15 December 2017, almost five years ago.