Embraer promotes its Defense & Security at NIDV Exhibition Defence & Security (NEDS) in The Netherlands 

With one of the most comprehensive portfolios and innovative solutions for the defence and security markets, Embraer will be present at NIDV Exhibition Defence & Security (NEDS) in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, to be held on November 17. Embraer’s Defense & Security products and solutions, which are present in more than 60 countries, include the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport aircraft and the A-29 Super Tucano light attack and training aircraft, in addition to broader solutions for air, land, sea, space and cyber domains.

Last June, the Netherlands Ministry of Defence announced the selection of the C-390 Millennium to replace the current fleet of C-130 Hercules. The Netherlands, which will have a fleet of five C-390s, highlighted the aircraft’s performance and operational output in the selection.

Embraer has developed important partnerships in the Netherlands as a member of the Netherlands Aerospace Group (NAG), contributing to important discussions within the Dutch Innovation Ecosystem. As an entity of reference in the representation of the Dutch Defence Ecosystem, Embraer has also been enjoying regular contact with The Netherlands Industries for Defence and Security (NIDV) since early 2021.

To deepen the commercial and technological collaboration in the country, Embraer has established a series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with companies and institutions over the past two years. The first MoU was signed with NAG to establish further partnerships and strategic relationships in the field of aerospace with a strong focus on supply chain, aircraft support and the sustainable future of aviation.

In October of 2021, Embraer announced an MoU with Fokker Techniek and Fokker Services to explore a broad range of opportunities in Defence, Commercial and Support markets. Most recently, Embraer and Fokker Services reaffirmed the intention to deepen the collaboration in projects related to services and support, looking at aftermarket support topics, such as aircraft modifications and customization, program support, logistics and repair services.

With the Royal Netherlands Aerospace Centre (Royal NLR), Embraer expanded its strategic collaboration relating to potential aerospace research in areas such as technology development and innovation in defence and space systems, general aviation, MRO, air mobility, and sustainability, bringing together the possibility to extend and increase long-term relations during the design and development of Embraer products. These products include commercial and executive jets, the C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft, and other programs.

Additionally, Embraer and TNO, the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research, have signed an MoU for future developments of defence and dual-use products and services in air, sea, land, and space domains. The MoU may include joint research, technology development, and innovation process.

Since 2005, Embraer has been enrolled in many different R&D projects in Europe, bringing together universities and industries to develop technological solutions and contribute to accelerating innovation in the aerospace industry. To further promote this mission, EmbraerX, a disruptive innovation subsidiary of Embraer, has strengthened this collaborative journey by opening an office at the Aerospace Innovation Hub@TUD, at the TU Delft Campus, with the operations expected to start by the end of this year.

Rotterdam, The Netherlands – November 11, 2022