airBaltic carries 38% more passengers in October

During October 2022, the Latvian airline airBaltic carried 331 500 passengers or by 38% more than during the same period last year. In October 2022, airBaltic performed 3 450 flights – 10% more than in October 2021.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “Although the average number of passengers carried in autumn usually slowly begins to decrease, this year we can still observe positive trends, which consistently confirm the demand for our services. With the help of eased travel restrictions and attractive leisure destinations, more people continue to travel with airBaltic. At the same time, our goal remains – we continue to strengthen our position in the Baltic market.”

October 2022 October 2021 Change Number of passengers 331 500 240 300 +38% Number of flights 3 450 3 140 +10%

airBaltic continues to offer the best connectivity to and from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius as well as Tampere, connecting them with leading European business centres and transit hubs. A complete schedule of airBaltic flights and tickets are available on the company’s homepage at www.airbaltic.com.