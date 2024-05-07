Icelandair exceeds one million passengers in first four months of 2024

Icelandair transported over one million passengers in the first four months of 2024, with April seeing 307,000 passengers, a 4% increase from April 2023.

While 27% of passengers travelled to Iceland and 17% from Iceland, 49% were via passengers, showcasing the airline’s robust route network flexibility. Despite a shift in Easter traffic to March, overall passenger traffic increased, with load factor at 81% and on-time performance at 88.3%.

CEO Bogi Nils Bogason attributes the success to strong demand in the via market and the airline’s revenue management strategies. Additionally, Icelandair introduces three new seasonal destinations in May: the Faroe Islands, Pittsburgh, and Halifax. Bogason expresses pride in the team’s performance and anticipates continued success.