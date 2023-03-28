Ryanair appoints former Austrian Minister and former Eurocontrol boss to its Board

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ANNOUNCES 2 NEW BOARD APPOINTMENTS: ELISABETH KÖSTINGER (AUT) AND EAMONN BRENNAN (IRE) AGREE TO JOIN BOARD FROM 1 APRIL

The Board of Ryanair Holdings plc today (Tues 28th March) announced that Ms Elisabeth Köstinger, an Austrian citizen, and Mr Eamonn Brennan, an Irish citizen, have agreed to join the Board of Ryanair Holdings plc as non-executive directors effective from 1 April 2023.

Elisabeth Köstinger is a former Austrian politician who was an MEP from 2009 to 2017, and subsequently served as Minister for Agriculture, Sustainability and Tourism in the Government of Chancellors Kurz, Schallenberg and Nehammer. She retired from politics in 2022 to become CEO of an Austrian ESG-Fintech.

Eamonn Brennan was formerly Chief Executive of the Irish Aviation Authority, and more recently the Director General of Eurocontrol from 2018 to 2022. Mr Brennan has been a central figure in European aviation over the past 5 years.

“We are pleased that Elisabeth and Eamonn have accepted our invitation to join the Board of Ryanair Holdings plc from 1 April 2023. Elisabeth brings significant political, environmental and business experience, and is our first Continental European Board Member since 2013. Eamonn brings enormous aviation expertise to the Board as former CEO of the Irish Aviation Authority and DG of Eurocontrol. We look forward to both Elisabeth and Eamonn making a significant contribution to our Board, as we develop our strategy for growth of low-fare services across Europe for the next decade.”