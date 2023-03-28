Eindhoven Airport forecast April: 3600 flight movements and 590,000 passengers

The 2023 summer season started for aviation on March 26. The airport expects some 3,600 flight movements and a total of some 590,000 passengers (incoming and outgoing added up) in April. That’s an average of about 60 departures and 60 arrivals per day. This increases the number of flights in April compared to March (winter season) by ten departures and ten arrivals per day (March: 2,900 flight movements and 475,000 passengers).

In April this year, the number of flight movements and passengers is higher than last year (2022: 3332 flight movements and 540,000 passengers). The reason for this is the after-ice effect of corona which resulted in fewer air tickets being sold.

In the last week of April and the first week of May (May vacation), the airport expects about 430 departing flights per week (about 61 per day). In the month of July (summer vacation), that rises to about 440 departing flights per week (about 63 per day). The busiest days are Mondays, Fridays and Sundays.

The summer season lasts until October 28. During the summer season, Eindhoven Airport processes between 20,000 and 24,000 passengers daily (incoming and outgoing passengers added together). In the winter season, this is around 10,000 to about 18,000 passengers per day. Based on the permit, a maximum of 41,500 flight movements may be carried out at/from Eindhoven Airport in calendar year 2023. Approximately 26,000 of these will be carried out during the summer season.

Eindhoven Airport and its partners have obviously prepared themselves well to properly facilitate the increasing number of flight movements and passengers. Good staffing, planning and training are part of this.

28-03-2023