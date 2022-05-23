Lauda Europe flight attendant caught drinking on the job; downs alcohol in rear galley

A flight attendant, working for Lauda Europe, a fully owned subsidiary of Ryanair, got caught drinking rose wine and a bottle of whisky during a flight between Rzeszow, Poland and London Stansted, United Kingdom on 18 May. A passenger who went to the rear galley to ask for drinks was able to film the incident.

The passenger told British tabloid The Sun: “I don’t know what he was thinking.

“I asked for a drink and when he came over he said to me, ‘Shush, don’t tell anyone but I will have one, too’.”

The passenger confronted the captain about the behaviour of his visibly drunk flight attendant. After the flight, the captain held the crew. The flight attendant was breathalysed and allegedly had 50mg per 100 millilitres of breath (The limit for driving a car is 35mg).

Essex Police said Thompson, of Cheshunt, Herts, had been charged with “performing an aviation function, namely being a member of cabin of an aircraft during flight, when their ability to do so was impaired because of drink”.

Meanwhile, Thompson has been fired by the airline.

