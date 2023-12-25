Ryanair flight returns to departure airport London Stansted due to small group of disruptive passengers

This case is a couple of weeks old. On December 7, a Ryanair flight from London Stansted to Marrakech (RK7870 operated by Boeing 737-800 reg. G-RUKE) was forced to return barely an hour after takeoff due to disruptive behaviour by a small group of passengers. Despite no technical issues, the flight was redirected to the departure airport.

According to reports, there were verbal attacks on staff and suspicions of drug use among the passengers. However, after searches by the police, no drugs were found, and no arrests were made.

The disruptive passengers were removed from the plane by armed police upon landing. Although no arrests were made, the group was not allowed to reboard. The remaining passengers had to wait for another plane to Marrakech later that evening (Boeing 737-800 reg. G-RUKG).

Ryanair issued an apology for the inconvenience caused to the affected passengers.