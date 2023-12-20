Faro airport in Portugal registers third emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in December

In December, three Ryanair planes have made emergency landings in Faro. The most recent incident on 20 December involved a London Stansted to Lisbon flight (FR1080) diverted due to an engine malfunction after an unsuccessful tentative to land in Lisbon.

Despite the cancellation of the subsequent flights for the plane (Boeing 737-800 registered EI-ENN), the emergency landing was successful, ensuring all passengers’ safety. The emergency response plan was activated, but no intervention was needed.

Instead of continuing to Lisbon to operate the return flight FR1081 to Stansted, the aircraft operated a flight from Faro to Glasgow Prestwick (FR652) in the late afternoon.

This marks the third emergency landing by Ryanair in Faro this month, with previous incidents involving pilot illness and engine failure on separate flights from the UK to Morocco and Tenerife, respectively.