Air freight grows in Munich: Qatar Airways doubles cargo capacity

By
André Orban
Qatar Airways Cargo at Munich Airport © Munich Airport

With the increase of its cargo service between Munich and Doha from two to four weekly flights, Qatar Airways is doubling its capacity.

All flights are operated on behalf of the logistics company DB Schenker. One of the new rotations continues from Munich to Chicago Rockford and via Munich back to Doha.

Markus Heinelt, Director Traffic Development Cargo at Munich Airport: “We welcome the expansion of our long-standing customer Qatar Airways. It once again demonstrates the growing importance of Munich as a cargo hub.”

Munich – February 23, 2023

