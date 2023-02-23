Four deaths and injuries in small plane crash in Slovakia

At least four people died in a plane crash near the north-western Slovakian regional capital Trencin. There were also several injuries. The crash happened shortly after 15:00 on Wednesday. The rescue workers are deployed with a helicopter and several teams.

The fire brigade published a photo on Facebook showing the completely smashed aircraft and scattered wreckage in an open field. According to information from the television station TV Joj, it was a four-seater Diamond DA42 Twin Star light aircraft registered OK-ZZK in the Czech Republic, reportedly belonging to a flight school.