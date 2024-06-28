FlyLili, a new airline from Munich to Brasov, Romania

FlyLili launched its first flight from Brasov to Munich on June 28, 2024. The Romanian airline now offers scheduled flights to Brasov, located on the edge of the Carpathian Mountains, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Flight FL1001 lands in Munich at 08:10 and flies back to Romania from Terminal 1 as FL1002 at 09:20. FlyLili was founded by a German-Romanian entrepreneur who operates the new flights with an Airbus A319 or A320 in a three-class configuration.

In addition to Bucharest and Sibiu, the city of Brasov in Transylvania, which also has a population of almost 400,000, offers a mixture of tradition and modernity And the nearby “Dracula Castle”, which is popular with international visitors, is also easier to reach with the new connection.