Qantas retires the Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet

Qantas last ever 747 flight landed in Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport on Sunday 29 March 2020, with the fleet being retired immediately, instead of February 2021, due to the Covid-19 virus.

Flight QF28 from Santiago de Chile to Sydney was operated with a Boeing 747-406ER (reg.VH-OEE) a 17 year old aircraft. This plane was the Boeing test plane for the Boeing 747-400ER. However, this was the second Boeing 747-400ER delivered to Qantas.

Qantas will have operated the iconic Boeing 747 for almost fifty years. Qantas’ first 747-238B was delivered to Sydney in September 1971. The last Qantas 747 flight to London was in 2010 and to San Francisco was in early December 2019. The fleet was sold to an unknown buyer a few days ago and will ferry to Mojave in California in the upcoming weeks.

Qantas flew to Johannesburg, Tokyo and Santiago with the Boeing 747 and was supposed to retire in February 2021.

She will be missed by all avgeeks around the world.

29 March 2020

All photos: copyright © Maarten Van Den Driessche