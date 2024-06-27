Qantas and Jetstar announce direct flights to Vanuatu

By
André Orban
-
0
0

Qantas and Jetstar are set to launch up to nine return flights per week between Australia and Vanuatu, with tickets now on sale.

Flight Details

  • Qantas:
    • Route: Brisbane to Port Vila
    • Start Date: 10 September 2024*
    • Frequency: Three times a week, with potential to increase to five.
    • Aircraft: Boeing 737
  • Jetstar:
    • Route: Sydney to Port Vila
    • Start Date: 12 December 2024*
    • Frequency: Up to four times a week
    • Aircraft: Airbus A321neo LR

Capacity and Benefits

  • Annual Seats: Over 150,000 new seats between Australia and Vanuatu
  • Travel Options: All-inclusive travel on Qantas and low fares with optional extras on Jetstar
  • Economic Support: Boost to Vanuatu’s tourism economy

Vanuatu Highlights

  • Rich Indigenous culture
  • Pristine beaches
  • Active volcanoes
  • Vibrant marine life
  • Adventure activities

Statements

  • Qantas International CEO, Cam Wallace: Highlighted the importance of the new route for leisure and business travel, building on their existing codeshare partnership with consistent service to Vanuatu.
  • Jetstar Group CEO, Stephanie Tully: Announced Vanuatu as a new destination for Jetstar, offering great value holidays with the expansion of their international network.

*Subject to government and regulatory approval.

