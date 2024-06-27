Qantas and Jetstar announce direct flights to Vanuatu

Qantas and Jetstar are set to launch up to nine return flights per week between Australia and Vanuatu, with tickets now on sale.

Flight Details

Qantas : Route: Brisbane to Port Vila Start Date: 10 September 2024* Frequency: Three times a week, with potential to increase to five. Aircraft: Boeing 737

: Jetstar : Route: Sydney to Port Vila Start Date: 12 December 2024* Frequency: Up to four times a week Aircraft: Airbus A321neo LR

Capacity and Benefits

Annual Seats : Over 150,000 new seats between Australia and Vanuatu

: Over 150,000 new seats between Australia and Vanuatu Travel Options : All-inclusive travel on Qantas and low fares with optional extras on Jetstar

: All-inclusive travel on Qantas and low fares with optional extras on Jetstar Economic Support: Boost to Vanuatu’s tourism economy

Vanuatu Highlights

Rich Indigenous culture

Pristine beaches

Active volcanoes

Vibrant marine life

Adventure activities

Statements

Qantas International CEO, Cam Wallace : Highlighted the importance of the new route for leisure and business travel, building on their existing codeshare partnership with consistent service to Vanuatu.

: Highlighted the importance of the new route for leisure and business travel, building on their existing codeshare partnership with consistent service to Vanuatu. Jetstar Group CEO, Stephanie Tully: Announced Vanuatu as a new destination for Jetstar, offering great value holidays with the expansion of their international network.

*Subject to government and regulatory approval.