Qantas and Jetstar announce direct flights to Vanuatu

Qantas and Jetstar are set to launch up to nine return flights per week between Australia and Vanuatu, with tickets now on sale.
Flight Details
- Qantas:
- Route: Brisbane to Port Vila
- Start Date: 10 September 2024*
- Frequency: Three times a week, with potential to increase to five.
- Aircraft: Boeing 737
- Jetstar:
- Route: Sydney to Port Vila
- Start Date: 12 December 2024*
- Frequency: Up to four times a week
- Aircraft: Airbus A321neo LR
Capacity and Benefits
- Annual Seats: Over 150,000 new seats between Australia and Vanuatu
- Travel Options: All-inclusive travel on Qantas and low fares with optional extras on Jetstar
- Economic Support: Boost to Vanuatu’s tourism economy
Vanuatu Highlights
- Rich Indigenous culture
- Pristine beaches
- Active volcanoes
- Vibrant marine life
- Adventure activities
Statements
- Qantas International CEO, Cam Wallace: Highlighted the importance of the new route for leisure and business travel, building on their existing codeshare partnership with consistent service to Vanuatu.
- Jetstar Group CEO, Stephanie Tully: Announced Vanuatu as a new destination for Jetstar, offering great value holidays with the expansion of their international network.
*Subject to government and regulatory approval.