PLAY Airlines expands service with flights from Madeira and from Marrakech to Iceland

PLAY Airlines has introduced weekly flights from Madeira to Iceland, with the inaugural flight scheduled for October 15, and twice-weekly flights (on Thursdays and Sundays) from Marrakech, Morocco, to Iceland, with the inaugural flight scheduled for October 17.

As a low-cost carrier operating between North America and Europe, PLAY utilises Iceland as a central hub. The airline offers passengers the option of extending layovers into multi-day stopovers in Iceland at no extra cost, providing an opportunity to explore the country’s natural wonders, including waterfalls, glaciers, and geysers.

PLAY’s destinations in North America include Baltimore, Boston, New York, and Washington DC in the United States, as well as Toronto in Canada.

The airline operates a fleet of 10 Airbus A320/321neo aircraft, maintaining an average age of just over 2 years for a comfortable and reliable travel experience. PLAY has achieved an impressive 83% on-time performance in 2023 and received accolades for its cabin crew and being voted the best low-cost airline in Northern Europe.

CEO Birgir Jónsson expresses excitement about launching flights from Madeira, anticipating a positive response from travellers interested in exploring both Iceland and the scenic island of Madeira.