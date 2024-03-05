Delta Air Lines pilot found over alcohol limit before Edinburgh to New York flight

Lawrence Russell, a 63-year-old Delta Air Lines captain, was discovered over the alcohol limit by airport security officers at Edinburgh Airport before piloting a Boeing 767 to New York.

The incident occurred on June 16 last year when two bottles of Jägermeister were found in Russell’s luggage, one of which was half full. Subsequent breath tests led to his arrest, and he has pleaded guilty to reporting for duty impaired by alcohol or drugs.

The court heard Russell’s blood alcohol level was “not less than 49mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood,” well above the legal limit of 20mg. Russell has been receiving alcoholism treatment, and the court has deferred sentencing to later this month for the preparation of reports.

Source: BBC