Croatia Airlines unveils expansion plans and new routes at ITB Travel Trade Show

Croatia Airlines has announced its summer flight timetable and expansion plans at the ITB Travel Trade Show in Berlin. The airline is set to significantly increase the number of international flights from Zagreb and Split, with a 6% rise in total flights during the peak season.

New international routes include direct connections between Zagreb and Tirana, Berlin, and Stockholm. Additionally, Croatia Airlines is introducing a route from Split to Istanbul and reinstating seasonal flights from Split to Oslo and Skopje.

The airline plans to connect Zagreb directly with 18 international destinations, while Split will be linked to 21 international destinations, including the new route to Istanbul. Furthermore, Dubrovnik will have direct international flights to seven European cities, and domestic flights will connect seven Croatian airports.

Croatia Airlines aims to operate over 17,200 flights, offering more than 2,000,000 seats during the tourist season.

The airline also anticipates the delivery of its first new Airbus A220 aircraft by midyear, marking the beginning of fleet replacement with more advanced and environmentally friendly planes.