PIA grounds 11 aircraft due to financial crisis

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has grounded 11 aircraft, including three of its Boeing 777s, due to a financial crisis. The airline has been facing difficulties in procuring spare parts for the past three years due to a lack of funds.

Three of the grounded planes are beyond repair and cannot be flown again.

PIA is currently operating with the remaining 20 aircraft, but will face a shortage if flights are increased.

The PIA office of the Senior Staff Association (SSA) has been closed by the management. The SSA has termed the closure illegal and an attempt to sabotage peace in the organisation.

People’s Unity, a union of PIA employees, is protesting against the planned privatization of the airline and demanding an increase in salaries. The protest will continue until all demands are met.