For the second time in two years, Malaysia seizes PIA Boeing 777 at Kuala Lumpur

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777-200 (registered AP-BMH) operated flight PK894 between Islamabad, Pakistan and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 29 May when the return flight didn’t operate. Sources on social media indicate that a local court decided to impound the aircraft over a payment dispute between PIA and the aircraft’s lessor. Amazingly, the same aircraft got impounded back in 2021 for the same reason.

According to Arynews, the dispute is about the non-payment of dues worth $4 million.

PIA quickly deployed a replacement Boeing 777-200 (registered AP-BHX) from Karachi, Pakistan to pick up the stranded passengers. The aircraft landed in Islamabad with a delay of 13 hours.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777 has been impounded under a Malaysian court order at Kuala Lumpur Airport over payment dispute between the airline and the aircraft leasing company.https://t.co/fl02QrEQjE File photo: pic.twitter.com/nsC5d5Az7k — Pakistan Aviation News ???????? (@avpak3) May 30, 2023