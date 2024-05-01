Australian low-cost Bonza Airlines enters voluntary administration, flights cancelled and planes repossessed

Bonza Airlines, Australia’s newest budget carrier, has entered voluntary administration, resulting in the cancellation of all scheduled flights and the repossession of its leased planes.

The sudden grounding left travellers stranded across Australian airports, prompting urgent talks on the airline’s viability. Hall Chadwick has been appointed as administrator. Bonza CEO Tim Jordan expressed apologies to affected customers, assuring them that the service suspension is temporary.

The airline, backed by American investment firm 777 Partners, launched in 2023 but faced challenges, leading to its collapse. Passengers affected by cancellations have been offered assistance by other airlines, while the Transport Workers Union emphasises the need for greater regulation in the aviation industry to address instability.