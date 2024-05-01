After China Eastern and Air China, China Southern also purchases 100 C919 aircraft from COMAC

China Southern Airlines has announced the purchase of 100 C919 aircraft from Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), marking the third significant order for the home-made aircraft. This follows previous identical orders by Air China and China Eastern Airlines.

The catalogue price for a C919 series aircraft is $99 million, totalling approximately $9.9 billion for the 100 aircraft. China Eastern Airlines was the first global buyer of the C919, followed by Air China.

The C919, developed independently by China, adheres to international airworthiness standards and involves the collaboration of over 200 Chinese enterprises in research, development, and manufacturing. This acquisition underscores China’s advancements in self-sufficiency in advanced science and technology.

The C919 made its inaugural commercial flight from Shanghai to Beijing in May 2023 and has received orders exceeding 1,200 aircraft, including overseas orders from leading aircraft leasing companies.