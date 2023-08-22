Ryanair to reopen base at Copenhagen Airport

Ryanair has announced the establishment of a new base at Copenhagen Airport starting from December 1st. Despite previously criticising the airport’s high tariffs, Ryanair plans to place two aircraft at the new base and introduce four new destinations as part of its winter traffic programme.

The CEO, Michael O’Leary, emphasised the airline’s commitment to the expansion despite anticipated higher tariffs due to a new agreement in 2024. The expansion includes increased frequencies to Düsseldorf-Weeze and Faro, as well as flights to new destinations Paris-Beauvais and Warsaw-Modlin. With this move, Ryanair aims to increase its annual passengers from 2.3 million to 3.0 million from Copenhagen, leading to the creation of 100 new jobs.

The base will operate from the low-cost section of Copenhagen Airport, and Ryanair hopes for reduced tariffs. This expansion is seen as a continuation of Ryanair’s growth in Denmark, facilitated by agreements with Dansk Metal, a labour union.