March marks fourth consecutive month of double-digit growth in global air cargo, says IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released data for March 2024, revealing a strong growth trend in global air cargo demand. Total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometres (CTKs), rose by 10.3% compared to March 2023, marking the fourth consecutive month of double-digit year-on-year growth. Capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometres (ACTKs), increased by 7.3% year-on-year.

Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, highlighted the robust performance, noting that 2024 is shaping up to be a solid year for air cargo. Various factors in the operating environment, such as global cross-border trade, industrial production, and inflation rates, indicate moderate upward trends.

The report also provides region-specific insights, showing strong demand growth in Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and African carriers, while North American carriers experienced the weakest demand growth. Despite challenges, the overall outlook for the air cargo industry remains positive, driven by improving economic conditions globally.