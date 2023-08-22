easyJet launches flights for the first time to Cairo, Egypt

Budget airline easyJet is introducing a new route to Cairo, Egypt’s capital, from London Luton. This marks the airline’s first connection to Cairo and is set to begin operating from October 31, 2023, with three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The route will provide a direct link between the UK and Cairo throughout the year. The city, known for its historic attractions such as the Giza Pyramids, Sphinx, Nile River, and cultural sites, becomes easyJet’s 157th destination across Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.

The move reflects easyJet’s confidence in the UK travel market’s resilience. The airline already offers flights to popular Egyptian destinations like Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada.