Norwegian launches new winter destinations

Norwegian continues to expand its route network and today announces new destinations for the 2024-2025 winter season, including Dubai, Agadir, and Hurghada. The new destinations will be available from both Stockholm and Gothenburg, as well as from other Nordic countries. In total, Norwegian will offer over 200 routes to 77 destinations during the upcoming winter season.

From Stockholm Arlanda, direct flights will be launched to Dubai, Agadir, and Hurghada, while from Gothenburg Landvetter, flights to Hurghada, Marrakech, and Tenerife will be introduced. Copenhagen will see new routes to Dubai, Cairo, Hurghada, Agadir, and Lanzarote. Oslo will have new flights to Dubai, Agadir, and Hurghada, and Helsinki will offer routes to Agadir, Hurghada, and Marrakech.

“It is gratifying to be able to offer a large and varied route network during the winter months – and especially exciting to launch new, interesting destinations that have been highly anticipated by our customers. We believe the new routes will be popular among Nordics who want to travel and experience destinations in warmer climates during the winter,” says Magnus Thome Maursund, Commercial Director at Norwegian.

In January, Norwegian launched the first part of the winter program, operating from the end of October to the end of March. With today’s announcement of new routes from across the Nordic region, Norwegian will fly a total of 170 routes to 76 destinations this coming winter season.

Here are Norwegian’s new routes for the upcoming winter season:

From Stockholm Arlanda:

Dubai: Twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, starting December 13, 2024

Twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, starting December 13, 2024 Agadir: Once a week, on Fridays, starting November 1, 2024

Once a week, on Fridays, starting November 1, 2024 Hurghada: Once a week, on Wednesdays, starting October 30, 2024

From Gothenburg Landvetter:

Hurghada: Once a week, on Thursdays, starting October 31, 2024

Once a week, on Thursdays, starting October 31, 2024 Marrakech: Once a week, on Saturdays, starting November 2, 2024

Once a week, on Saturdays, starting November 2, 2024 Tenerife: Once a week, on Tuesdays, starting October 29, 2024

New Routes from Denmark: From Copenhagen to Dubai, Cairo, Hurghada, Agadir, and Lanzarote.

New Routes from Norway: From Oslo to Dubai, Hurghada, and Agadir.

New Routes from Finland: From Helsinki to Agadir, Hurghada, and Marrakech.

For more information on departures and to book, please visit www.norwegian.com.