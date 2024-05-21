SAS and Apollo strengthen partnership with new 3-year agreement

SAS Scandinavian Airlines and Apollo Travel Group have solidified their strategic partnership by signing a new three-year agreement valued at 4.5 billion SEK. This deal ensures SAS remains Apollo’s primary charter operations partner in Scandinavia from the summer of 2025 through the summer of 2027.

Building on their record-setting charter agreement from 2021, SAS will continue flying Apollo’s customers between 15 locations in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway to 24 destinations across Europe. Apollo remains SAS’s largest partner in the charter sector.

Additionally, SAS and Apollo will introduce direct flights between Copenhagen and Banjul, Gambia, starting in November 2024. These flights, operated by Airbus A321LR aircraft, will run for approximately five months and offer convenient connections from Stockholm, Oslo, and Helsinki. The A321LR is the same model SAS uses for long-haul flights, including to New York, and features three cabins: Business, Plus, and Go.

“We look forward to providing our shared customers a unique flying experience over the next three years as they board our SAS aircraft from Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The agreement with Apollo is an important part of our strategy to seasonally adjust our flight capacity. The new agreement with Apollo reaffirms SAS’ position as a valued partner in the charter market,” said Michael Erixon, Global Sales Director at SAS.

“At Apollo, we hold a holistic view on the customer experience when choosing our partners. We have a long-standing partnership with SAS, which is known for its modern fleet of fuel-efficient aircraft, and we are very pleased to continue offering our customers the opportunity to fly with SAS as part of their holiday experience. We are especially excited that Apollo is the first tour operator in Scandinavia to offer SAS’ well-appreciated long-haul product as part of our new venture for travel from Scandinavia to Gambia,” said Tobias Jönsson, CEO of Apollo.