Qatar Airways launches four weekly flights to Tashkent, enhancing connectivity and cultural exchange

Qatar Airways has inaugurated its new non-stop service to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, marking a key milestone in its network expansion. The airline will now operate four weekly flights to Uzbekistan’s capital, offering seamless connectivity via Hamad International Airport in Doha.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, expressed excitement about the new route, emphasising the enhanced travel options and strengthened ties between Qatar and Uzbekistan. Acting President of the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, Mr. Mohamed Faleh Al Hajri, highlighted the route’s potential to boost economic, cultural, and tourism cooperation between the two nations.

Known for its historical Silk Road landmarks and unique architecture, Tashkent adds a rich cultural destination to Qatar Airways’ extensive network of over 170 destinations.

Flight Schedule to Tashkent:

Doha (DOH) to Tashkent (TAS) – Flight No. QR377: Departs Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 19:50; Arrives at 01:20 +1

Departs Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 19:50; Arrives at 01:20 +1 Tashkent (TAS) to Doha (DOH) – Flight No. QR378: Departs Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 03:20; Arrives at 05:20