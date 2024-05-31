UAE Visit visa holders urged to book return ticket with same airline

Visa holders flying from India to the UAE are being advised to book roundtrip tickets with the same airline.

Travel agents have reported cases where travellers were denied boarding because their return flights were with a different carrier.

Noushad Hassan, managing director of Alhind Business Centre, mentioned, “Certain carriers have advisories against accepting travellers with tickets from different airlines. It is advisable to book with the same carrier to avoid complications.”

Libin Varghese from Rooh Tourism added, “Booking onward and return journeys with the same airline ensures hassle-free travel.”

Strict Checks

Dubai airports have introduced stricter checks, resulting in some passengers being sent back for not meeting requirements. “We’ve seen up to 40 passengers returned on the same flight,” said Noushad.

Travellers to the UAE must carry funds equivalent to Dh3,000, provide valid proof of accommodation, and have a confirmed return ticket to comply with visit visa conditions. Failing to do so may result in being sent back.

Bharath Aidasani of Pluto Travels explained, “Airlines lose money when passengers are denied entry and must be returned. To avoid this, travellers without required documents and cash are being denied boarding.”

Increased Travel Demand

With summer approaching, more people are travelling from India to the UAE. Aidasani noted, “Flights are full, and airfares have increased.”

Travel agents urge passengers to ensure they have all necessary documents. Mir Waseem Raja of International Travel Services said, “Strict checks are being done to ensure travellers gain entry into the UAE and airlines don’t lose their seats.”

