Emirates launches exclusive summer offers for Dubai travellers from Brussels

Emirates has unveiled special summer offers for travellers flying from Brussels to Dubai, providing free access to top attractions and discounts via My Emirates Pass. From May 25 to August 31, 2024, passengers with a return ticket can enjoy complimentary entry to attractions like The View at The Palm, AYA Universe, Dubai Parks & Resorts, and Wild Wadi Waterpark.

To claim these benefits, use code ‘EKDXB25’ when booking flights on Emirates.com or the Emirates app. Passengers booking through other channels can email [email protected] with their details. Additionally, from May 1 to September 30, 2024, My Emirates Pass offers discounts at various venues, enhancing the Dubai experience.

Emirates’ daily flights from Brussels to Dubai offer the opportunity to explore Dubai’s attractions and luxury experiences affordably. For more details, visit Emirates.