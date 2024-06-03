Mexicana de Aviación orders 20 Embraer E2 aircraft to enhance fleet and connectivity

Mexicana de Aviación, Mexico’s state-owned carrier, has placed an order for 20 Embraer E2 aircraft, comprising 10 E190-E2 and 10 E195-E2 jets. Deliveries are set to commence in the second quarter of 2025. The E190-E2 will be configured with 108 seats, while the E195-E2 will feature 132 seats, both in a single-class layout.

This acquisition marks Mexicana as the first E2 operator in Mexico, leveraging the E2’s low operating costs and fuel efficiency to promote sustainability and enhance aviation efficiency. This strategic move aims to modernize Mexicana’s fleet, thereby strengthening domestic and international connectivity and providing affordable, comfortable air travel with high safety and service standards.

Priscilla Doro Solymossy, VP Sales and Marketing, Head of Latin America and the Caribbean, Embraer Commercial Aviation, expressed excitement about the partnership, noting Mexicana’s rapid growth and operational excellence since restarting operations in December 2023. Currently serving 18 destinations and having transported over 115,000 passengers in a short period, Mexicana’s commitment to customer service and operational efficiency is evident.