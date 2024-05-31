Thai Airways is set to resume its non-stop flights between Brussels and Bangkok starting 1st of December 2024

Thai Airways International is set to resume its non-stop flights between Brussels and Bangkok starting December 1, 2024. This marks the return of a key international route, offering daily flights that connect the heart of Europe with the vibrant capital of Thailand.

The flights will be serviced by the advanced B787-8 Dreamliner, featuring a two-class configuration: Royal Silk Class, which offers premium services and luxurious comfort, and Economy Class, designed to provide an enjoyable and relaxing journey for all passengers.

Flight Schedule:

TG935 Brussels to Bangkok: Departs at 13:10, arriving the next day at 06:10.

TG934 Bangkok to Brussels: Departs at 00:30, arriving at 07:05.

Bookings for these flights will be available starting June 1, 2024. Travelers can secure their seats by visiting the official Thai Airways website at www.thaiairways.com. This route revival promises enhanced travel convenience for business and leisure travelers alike, bridging Brussels and Bangkok with unmatched service and connectivity.