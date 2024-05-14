Norwegian pilots at odds with airline over salary negotiations

Norwegian pilots represented by the Norwegian Pilot Union (NPU) have failed to reach an agreement with the company on a new collective agreement, triggering mediation with a deadline set for May 31. The negotiations, conducted between the pilots, Parat, Norwegian, and NHO, have reached an impasse, raising the spectre of a potential strike starting in June.

Disagreements revolve around salary and working hours, with pilots emphasising the need for better work-life balance, predictability, and fair compensation. Pilot leader Alf Hansen highlights concerns about pilots working weekends and holidays and insists on closing the pay gap with European counterparts. Norwegian has made offers, including salary conditions and improved leisure time, but these have been rejected by the union as falling short of expectations.

While negotiations continue, the breakdown has not impacted Norwegian’s operations, and passengers are assured of uninterrupted service. Despite the challenges, Norwegian anticipates a robust summer season, having already sold significantly more tickets compared to the previous year, indicating a positive outlook for the airline amidst ongoing discussions with its pilots.

Source: E24