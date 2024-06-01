Norwegian and the Norwegian Pilot Union reach agreement through mediation

After two days of mediation, Norwegian and the Norwegian Pilot Union (NPU) have reached a positive conclusion with a new collective bargaining agreement. As a result, the risk of strike action has been removed.

“I am pleased that we have reached an agreement, and that we will avoid strike action. First and foremost, the news will come as a relief to our customers who are due to travel with us. All eyes are now on the busy summer season ahead and we look forward to welcoming our customers on board,” said Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian.

The agreement covers 690 pilots employed in Norway.

Unfortunately, due to the previously announced strike action, it is not possible to get new crew in place for all of Norwegian’s flight schedule. Hence, some flights will possibly have to be cancelled this weekend. Passengers whose flights are cancelled will be notified directly.

“Unfortunately, these cancellations are a possible consequence, but we are doing everything in our power to get customers on their way as quickly as possible,” said Geir Karlsen.