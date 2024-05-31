Strike threat of Norwegian (airline) pilots; flight disruptions likely as from Saturday

The pilots working for Norwegian are currently in negotiations with the National Mediator. If an agreement is not found before midnight this evening, seventeen pilots will walk out from the cockpit as from Saturday morning.

Most likely, the airline will seek an agreement as – starting Monday – the strike will escalate with an additional 66 pilots that will join the strike throughout the week. “This will bring the total to 83 pilots on strike by next Friday“, says communications manager Trygve Bergsland of trade union Parat to Norwegian press NRK.