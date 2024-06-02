Exhibition: Aviation during the Battle of the Bulge at the Spitfire Museum at the Florennes base

This Friday, May 31, at the Florennes base at the Spitfire Museum, the new exhibition was inaugurated with the theme of aviation in the Battle of the Bulge.

This exhibition is broken down into various chapters and covers the very rich period from the end of 1944 until May 8, 1945. The Florennes base was on the front line facing the German invasion which began on December 16, 1944. The German army took advantage of unfavourable weather for aviation in the first days to attempt this breakthrough with the final goal of the port of Antwerp. The situation evolved favourably from December 22 and the allies were able to begin supplying the troops surrounded in Bastogne, but also the work of undermining the German troops and their supply of ammunition and fuel.

Departing from Florennes, the 422 Night Fighter Squadron of the USAF with these powerful Northrop P-61As operated during the night for mainly fighter missions with 18 claimed German aircraft. The 370 Fighter Group and 374 Fighter Group flew Lockheed P-38Js to harass the enemy in the sky but also on the ground. In total and despite this weather, 1146 missions were carried out with unfortunately the loss of 31 aviators. From December 16, 44 to January 25, 45, 91 German planes were shot down by these units.

Colonel Maniet, head of the Spitfire Museum: “We wanted to take advantage of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge to launch this exhibition. Our museum’s role is to preserve our heritage, to remember and to inform. This battle was one of the bloodiest episodes following the Normandy landings on 6 June. Most of the fighting took place on our territory. This had a strong impact on the population who believed they were definitively liberated and then this offensive turned the situation around for a time.

The Battle of the Bulge has a rather special connotation in the current context of the war in Ukraine. From a strategic point of view, we can see a similarity with what we are seeing today. As at the start of this battle, when the air force is not operational, we end up with a butchery on the ground. When the Air Force became operational, we immediately saw a significant change on the ground.”

This exhibition is divided into 5 parts. The first generally relates this battle with the land offensive. The second part is devoted to Allied aviation. The third part focuses on German aviation at this time and its remobilisation with fierce battles in the Ardennes skies and Operation Bodenplatte on January 1, 1945. The fourth part brings together documents directly linked to the Florennes base. and to the US fighter groups present with around 130 aircraft. The last part is devoted to a Northrop P-61A crew who were shot down in the Huy region on December 27 after coming under fire from a Ju 87 Stuka.

Col Maniet: “This exhibition brings together rare parts such as those of a P-61A or even uniforms as well as quite a few models representing the planes of the time. Also present, an interactive screen with various videos. We also have an immersive experience with the virtual reconstruction of a Spitfire cockpit. Through all this, we also highlight the Belgian airmen who participated in this battle. Our museum’s restored Spitfire took part in this battle under RAF colours during missions on January 25, 2945.”