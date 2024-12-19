Norwegian Boeing 737-800 skids off Molde runway after adverse weather conditions

In the evening of Thursday, 19 December, a Norwegian Boeing 737-800 (registered LN-NIP) operated domestic flight DY430 between Oslo and Molde, Norway. The flight carried 165 passengers. During landing at Molde Airport, however, the aircraft skidded off the runway.

In short video clips that appeared on social media (see below), you can see an emergency evacuation being initiated. Local press said that nobody got injured during the mishap, though several passengers were seen visibly shaken.

Emergency services, along with Avinor and Molde municipality’s crisis team, provided assistance. The incident was attributed to adverse weather conditions, including strong winds and a slippery runway. As a result, Molde Airport temporarily closed its runway, suspending flight operations. The Norwegian Safety Investigation Authority has been notified and is assessing the situation.

?? Sortie de piste d’un Boeing 737-800 de Norwegian à Molde au nord de la Norvège. ??L’avion s’est immobilisé à quelques mètres de l’eau. Les 165 passagers ont été évacués. pic.twitter.com/ldQluaW4uK — air plus news (@airplusnews) December 19, 2024

We’re following reports of a Norwegian 737 that has overrun the runway in Molde, Norway. https://t.co/ByvhZH34zH Active METAR at the time: ENML 191750Z 29012KT 260V320 9999 -SHRASN SCT012 BKN025 03/M00 Q0984 pic.twitter.com/lX7WLwQkWo — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 19, 2024