Norwegian Boeing 737-800 skids off Molde runway after adverse weather conditions

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
0

In the evening of Thursday, 19 December, a Norwegian Boeing 737-800 (registered LN-NIP) operated domestic flight DY430 between Oslo and Molde, Norway. The flight carried 165 passengers. During landing at Molde Airport, however, the aircraft skidded off the runway.

In short video clips that appeared on social media (see below), you can see an emergency evacuation being initiated. Local press said that nobody got injured during the mishap, though several passengers were seen visibly shaken.

Emergency services, along with Avinor and Molde municipality’s crisis team, provided assistance. The incident was attributed to adverse weather conditions, including strong winds and a slippery runway. As a result, Molde Airport temporarily closed its runway, suspending flight operations. The Norwegian Safety Investigation Authority has been notified and is assessing the situation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.