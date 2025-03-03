Norwegian to acquire ten Boeing 737-800 aircraft from leased fleet

Norwegian has announced a strategic agreement to purchase ten Boeing 737-800 aircraft, which are currently part of its leased fleet. This acquisition is set to be finalized in the first quarter of 2025 and marks a significant step in the airline’s long-term fleet planning. By securing ownership of these aircraft, Norwegian aims to enhance financial flexibility and reduce overall operating costs while maintaining continuity within its existing network, the airline said.

The transaction, completed under favorable terms, aligns with Norwegian’s long-term fleet and ownership strategy. According to CEO Geir Karlsen, integrating these aircraft into Norwegian’s owned fleet will provide both immediate and long-term cost savings, as well as increased flexibility in future fleet planning. The move is expected to strengthen Norwegian’s financial position while ensuring stability for operations across its expanding route network.

Funding for the purchase will initially come from the airline’s cash reserves, with plans to secure long-term financing upon completion. Norwegian anticipates a one-time gain of approximately NOK 570 million from the transaction, primarily due to reduced lease liabilities. Additionally, the airline expects recurring cost savings of about NOK 200 million per year, net of financing costs, further solidifying its financial outlook.