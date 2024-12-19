Aer Lingus expands horizons with first Airbus A321XLR delivery

Aer Lingus has received its first Airbus A321XLR, becoming the second airline globally and within the IAG group to operate this advanced aircraft. The jet, powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines, offers extended range capabilities (up to 4,700 nautical miles) and enhanced passenger comfort with Airbus’ Airspace Cabin, including XL overhead bins, full-flat Business Class seats, and in-seat connectivity.

This delivery marks a step toward Aer Lingus expanding routes beyond the US East Coast and Canada, adding cities like Nashville and Indianapolis. The A321XLR is also environmentally forward, boasting 30% lower fuel burn per seat and compatibility with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel, with Airbus aiming for 100% SAF readiness by 2030.