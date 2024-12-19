Turkish Airlines sets record for most countries flown to by an airline

Turkish Airlines has officially set a Guinness World Record for flying to the most countries, reaching 120 destinations worldwide. The achievement was recognized on October 21, 2024, in Istanbul, Turkey, solidifying the airline’s reputation as a global leader in connectivity.

Operating across 120 countries between September 2023 and September 2024, Turkish Airlines showcased its expansive network that bridges continents and connects major cities with lesser-served regions. The airline’s commitment to accessibility and its strategic location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia have been pivotal in reaching this milestone.

Most countries flown to by an airline ??

Congratulations @TurkishAirlines ??#ad pic.twitter.com/C6rLKixfdt — Guinness World Records (@GWR) December 19, 2024