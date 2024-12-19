Turkish Airlines sets record for most countries flown to by an airline

Bart Noëth
Turkish Airlines has officially set a Guinness World Record for flying to the most countries, reaching 120 destinations worldwide. The achievement was recognized on October 21, 2024, in Istanbul, Turkey, solidifying the airline’s reputation as a global leader in connectivity.

Operating across 120 countries between September 2023 and September 2024, Turkish Airlines showcased its expansive network that bridges continents and connects major cities with lesser-served regions. The airline’s commitment to accessibility and its strategic location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia have been pivotal in reaching this milestone.

