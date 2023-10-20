Middle East Airlines (Lebanon) to halve number of flights

Due to the escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the national airline of Lebanon, Middle East Airlines (MEA), will reduce its flights by half. This was announced by the airline’s CEO on Friday. Many European countries, including Belgium and Germany, advised their citizens to leave Lebanon.

Since the attack by terrorist organisation Hamas in Israel two weeks ago, daily shelling has been taking place at the Lebanese border between the militant group Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, and the Israeli army.

MEA will reduce the number of flights by more than half. “Starting from Sunday, we will only operate 8 of the 22 commercial airplanes,” said CEO Mohammad Al-Hout today during a press conference at Beirut international airport. This decision comes after insurance companies expressed their concerns that the conflict may further escalate.