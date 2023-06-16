Eurowings to expand in Sweden with a new route to Beirut from Stockholm Arlanda Airport

Eurowings continues to expand at Stockholm Arlanda Airport by launching a new direct route to Beirut. This will further establish the German value carrier’s presence at Stockholm Arlanda and meet the increased demand for a direct route to the capital of Lebanon, as well as add to the considerable variety of destinations already operated by Eurowings from the airport.

Eurowings continues its expansion in Sweden and at Swedavia’s Stockholm Arlanda Airport. Since it first established its Swedish base in the summer of 2022, Eurowings has added a variety of destinations to its offer. This new, direct route to the capital of Lebanon, will meet the increased demand for travel to the Middle East and be a welcome addition to Arlanda’s overall range of destinations.

Aside from Beirut, Eurowings also operates direct routes to Malaga (AGP), Berlin (BER), Cologne/Bonn (CGN), Duesseldorf (DUS), Faro (FAO), Rome (FCO), Hamburg (HAM), Larnaca (LCA), Nice (NCE), Palma de Mallorca (PMI), Prague (PRG) and Stuttgart (STR) from Stockholm Arlanda.

“There is great confidence in the Swedish air travel market, and Eurowings investment in additional routes from Stockholm Arlanda Airport is a clear sign of this. It is evident that there’s a demand from travellers who wish to visit their friends and family in the Middle East, as well as from tourists who wish to discover something new. Swedavia main goal is to increase connectivity and the new route with Eurowings will be an important part of this, both for business and leisure travellers/passengers“, says Elizabeth Axtelius, Director Aviation Business at Swedavia.

“One year after the opening of our Arlanda base, we are proud to extend our Eurowings network from Sweden through our newest route from Arlanda to Beirut. Offering our Swedish customers an attractive route network of affordable flights from North to Southern Europe and beyond, as in the case of our newest Lebanese destination, is essential to us at Eurowings. The Swedish market perfectly matches the value the airline quality concept Eurowings provides. We look forward to expanding our network also in future to offer a wide range of destinations from leisure to business from Arlanda and drive forward the pan-European growth of Eurowings from Sweden“, says Michael Erfert, Head of Sales at Eurowings.

From September 6th, 2023, Eurowings will fly the Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN) – Beirut (BEY) route up to two times weekly, on Wednesdays and Sundays, until the end of the summer schedule and up to two times weekly, on Mondays and Fridays, during the winter schedule. Eurowings operates a fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft in Stockholm.